RBI launches survey on Indian startup sector; here is all you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a survey on India’s startup sector (SISS), in order to create a profile of the startups and provide dimensions pertaining to their profitability and workforce. The survey would also aim at talking about the problems being faced by the sector in the country.

Here is all you need to know about the survey

The survey is placed in the RBI’s website (www.rbi.org.in) under the head ‘forms’

Also available in the ‘More Links’ at the bottom of the home page and sub-head ‘Survey’

RBI has also mailed it to all startups as per details by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in March 2018

Startups, who have not been approached, may also participate by downloading the survey schedule from the link given above

The filled-in survey schedule may be mailed

Individual responses or identity of the respondents will not be revealed.

In a recent NASSCOM-Zinnov report titled “Indian Start-up Ecosystem 2018: Approaching Escape Velocity,”, India has emerged as the third largest startup hub in the world. The sectors that led the growth in the tech startup space include the increasing number of advanced tech startups, which saw a rise of 50% in 2018 from 2017, with artificial intelligence, data analytics and internet of things (IoT) witnessing the fastest adoption.

According to the report, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are the top cities which have seen a tremendous growth in startups, with Bangalore becoming one of the fastest growing technology startup hubs.