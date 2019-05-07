Ratan Tata invests in Ola Electric Mobility as part of Series A funding

Ola Electric Mobility on Monday announced that Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, in his personal capacity, has invested an undisclosed amount in the company as part of its Series A round of funding. Ratan Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies, Ola\u2019s parent company. Ola Electric said it is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations and deploying vehicles across two-, three- and four-wheeler segments. \u201cThe electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development,\u201d said Ratan Tata. \u201cI have always admired the vision of Bhavish Aggarwal and I'm confident that this will be part of yet another important strategic move into this new business area,\u201d Tata said. Ola Electric Mobility, prior to this investment, raised a sum of Rs 400 crore, led by several of Ola\u2019s early investors \u2014 Tiger Global and Matrix India and others \u2014 as part of its first round of investment.\u00a0 The company was initially established to enable Ola\u2019s electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur. In 2018, Ola announced \u2018Mission: Electric\u2019 to bring\u00a01 million electric vehicles on Indian roads\u00a0by 2021. \u201cHis investment in Ola Electric will bring his deep experience and mentorship to the company's ambitions to make electric mobility viable at scale,\u201d Ola said in a statement. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, said Tata has been a mentor to him personally, and an inspiration in shaping Ola's journey over the years.\u00a0\u201cI am very excited to welcome him on board Ola Electric as an investor and a mentor.. We are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of a million electric vehicles in India by 2021,\u201d he said. With PTI inputs