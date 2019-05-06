Ratan Tata books a ride in Ola Electric along with Avendus Capital’s Gaurav Deepak

Published: May 6, 2019 12:51:43 PM

Ratan Tata, through his investment vehicle RNT Associates and Gaurav Deepak have been allotted 102 Series A preference shares on the preferential basis for an investment of Rs 14.9 crore in Ola Electric.

Ola Electric had raised Rs 400 crores in March this year from Matrix Partners, Tiger Global and others.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who had earlier backed Ola, has now invested in its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary Ola Electric along with investment bank Avendus Capital Co-founder and MD Gaurav Deepak as part of its Series A round. Ola Electric had raised Rs 400 crores in March this year from Matrix Partners, Tiger Global and others.

Ratan Tata, through his investment vehicle RNT Associates and Deepak have been allotted 102 Series A preference shares on the preferential basis that shall be compulsorily convertible into equity shares, for an investment of Rs 14.9 crore, showed regulatory filings sourced by business signals platform Paper.vc.

The proposed allotment of 102 shares includes 95 shares to Ratan Tata and 7 shares to Deepak.

ANI Technologies (Ola’s parent company), Internet Fund III, Matrix Partners, and Sarin Family India are other backers to whom allotment on preferential basis have already happened this year.

“It is interesting that specific individuals and firms are getting a larger ownership stake in the electric mobility business. Our bet is that Ola is actively scouting for, if not already in talks to acquire more companies in the EV market,” Paper.vc said in a note.

“The electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development,” said Ratan Tata in a statement by Ola.

Ola Electric had raised Rs 400 crores in March this year from Matrix Partners, Tiger Global and others. led by several of Ola’s early investors, Tiger Global and Matrix India and others, as part of its first round of investment.

“He is a visionary who has inspired a generation of entrepreneurs and we are privileged to have his guidance and support once again,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola.

Ola had piloted the service in Nagpur earlier and last year had its mission to bring 1 million EVs on Indian roads by 2021.

