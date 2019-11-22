Rajasthan government releases draft of Startup and Innovation Policy 2019

Published: November 22, 2019

The policy is available in public domain for comments from stakeholders and members of the ecosystem by December 7, 2019. It intends to provide impetus to entrepreneurship right from the grassroots and in academic activities. It is aimed at building a single platform to facilitate interaction between all stakeholders.

The Rajasthan government on Friday released the draft of Startup and Innovation Policy 2019 as part of its initiatives for reforms in the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. It focusses on harnessing the true potential of collaborating and partnering with national and international enablers. It is a part of the Rajasthan Innovation Vision (RajIV) to set a tone for the next wave of reforms.

The policy’s goal is to create 1 lakh jobs in the state, build iStart as single gateway for startup and innovative ecosystem, and facilitate growth for them.

