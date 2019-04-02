Rajan Anandan: Google’s celebrated leader and prominent angel investor quits to back startups full-time

Rajan Anandan will be replaced by Google’s country director for sales Vikas Agnihotri in the interim.

Google’s Southeast Asia and India VP Rajan Anandan has quit the company eight years after being at the helm. Anandan will continue in his current role before he leaves Google at the end of April, Google said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures,” said Scott Beaumont, President, Google Asia Pacific.

Anand will be replaced by Vikas Agnihotri, Country Director, Sales at Google in the interim, the company said.

Anandan, who is also among the most prolific angel investors in the Indian startup ecosystem, has backed companies including Capillary Technologies, Lucideus, Instamojo etc.. He was earlier part of Microsoft India till 2010.

In a letter to Google’s employees, Anandan talked about his interests ahead.

“There are two things that excite me more than anything else: the power of technology, and the power of ambitious entrepreneurs, to solve for humanity’s big problems. Google has given me the opportunity to be at the centre of both of these. In this next phase of my life I want to focus full-time on the latter—investing in promising early-stage technology startups across India and Southeast Asia,” media reports quoted Anandan in the letter.

In 2017, Anandan was appointed as the Internet and Mobile and Association of India’s chairman.

Anandan, who did his masters in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University, worked for 11 years at McKinsey till 2003 following which he served Dell India as its Vice President till 2008, as per his Linkedin account.

Anandan has made 59 investments and has exited five companies such as Zenatix, EasyGov, Threadsol, Mypoolin, and InstaLively, as per deals tracker Crunchbase.

Under his leadership, Google India launched multiple products including Android’s lighter operating systems, lighter Google apps, bill payment app ‘Tez’ that was later rebranded as Google Pay, voice-based navigation feature in its Maps for two-wheelers etc.