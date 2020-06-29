Raining jobs at Amazon, Grofers, Paytm; e-commerce hirings soar as online goes popular amid lockdown

The Indian arm of e-tailer Amazon on Sunday announced 20,000 temporary new jobs in the customer service segment.

E-commerce companies such as Amazon, Grofers, Paytm Mall etc have ramped up hiring as online shopping becomes new normal amid coronavirus lockdown. With consumers taking the online route for day-to-day shopping such as even fruits and vegetables, there is an evident growth in the businesses of internet companies, which in return are now hiring more while many companies in other sectors are laying off workers. The Indian arm of e-tailer Amazon on Sunday announced 20,000 temporary new jobs in the customer service segment. These jobs are spread across various cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow, among others. This comes weeks after the e-tailer had announced 50,000 temporary jobs in India.

Other companies such as Bigbasket and Grofers in the e-grocery segment, Paytm Mall, which is e-commerce arm of financial services platform Paytm, BharatPe in the financial technology category, Licious in online meat delivery, NoBroker.com in online real estate category, and Ecom Express in logistics category, had also earlier announced fresh opportunities even while many other companies have announced pay cuts and layoffs amid drying up revenues. In fact, internet companies are also expecting further boom in the months to come. “We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organisation in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons,” Akshay Prabhu, director — customer service, Amazon India, said. Amazon had recently announced hirings for 50,000 temporary jobs.

As e-commerce business goes up, similar growth is also expected for logistics business, which in turn has ramped up hirings as well. Third-party logistics firm Ecom Express — which works for e-commerce companies including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Myntra, Paytm, etc, has also said that it will hire 7,000 people over the next two months. This is about 25% of the company’s total workforce. These opportunities are also for tier 2 cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, etc as well.