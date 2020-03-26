Qure.ai develops virtual platform to tackle Covid-19

This can be used by healthcare workers for screening Covid-19 patients who need to undergo further testing as well as to monitor the progression of patients. (Representative image/ PTI image)

Qure.ai, a healthtech start-up, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual care platform which can identify people at high-risk even before they reach the hospital emergency rooms. It has deployed the platform at various sites in Europe and South Asia and is in talks with the Centre and the state governments for deployment in government hospitals, large clinics and healthcare centres.

Qure.ai, which recently received $16-million funding from Sequoia Capital India and Mass Mutual Ventures, developed the app-based solution qScout for frontline healthcare providers. It can be used for contact tracing and remote triaging of Covid-19 patients. qScout enables smartphone-based registration of patients and their contacts to remote-monitor using an integrated telehealth service. qScout also hosts an embedded AI to map hotspots for door-to-door contact tracing thereby optimising supply chain and test kit distribution for government authorities and health workers.

“For the last three weeks, we have been working on developing technology to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Our experience with tackling TB in more than 10 countries has helped. We are launching two offerings for the outbreak,’’ Prashant Warier, CEO and co-founder of Qure.ai, said. qScout platform helps track, manage and prioritise the testing and improve diagnosis without burdening the existing infrastructure, he said. “It tracks asymptomatic contacts of currently diagnosed patients,’’ he said, adding that it uses real-time data for test kit distribution and critical resource allocation.

With operations in San Francisco and New York, Mumbai-based Qure.ai is into AI solution development that is disrupting the radiology status quo by enhancing imaging accuracy with the assistance of machine-supported tools. Qure.ai taps deep learning technology to provide an automated interpretation of radiology exams like X-rays, CT and MRI scans for time and resource-strapped medical imaging professionals, enabling faster diagnosis and speed to treatment. Qure.ai is helping make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients worldwide.

The company has additional capabilities for their existing chest X-ray automation and interpretation solution that could help reduce Covid-19-induced burden on healthcare infrastructure. Previously, the solution could automatically generate chest X-ray interpretation reports, detect tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, lung malignancies and medical emergencies like lung collapses and cardiac disorders. Now it can additionally interpret an X-ray to detect findings indicative of Covid-19 as well as quantify the proportion of lungs affected due to the lesions. This can be used by healthcare workers for screening Covid-19 patients who need to undergo further testing as well as to monitor the progression of patients.