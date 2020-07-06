Q4FY20: Restructuring of MSMEs benefits PSB bottomlines

msme relief package, msme debt restructuring, msme restructuring, msme loans, msme psb support, msme credit line, msme support package.

Several state-owned banks would have reported poorer numbers for Q4FY20 were it not for the benefit from the restructuring scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Some lenders may have posted losses in its absence, data compiled by FE show.

At least two profitable banks — Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) — may have made losses in Q4FY20 in the absence of the restructuring scheme as there has been little growth in business, sources told FE. BoM posted a profit of just Rs 58 crore and restructured 3,083 accounts worth Rs 283.83 crore. IOB’s net profit was Rs 144 crore and it restructured 19,043 MSME accounts worth Rs 694.21 crore.

The largest number of accounts were restructured by Canara Bank — 1.27 lakh units worth Rs 3,472 crore.

IDBI Bank’s profit stood at Rs 135 crore. Between them, a clutch of 12 PSBs recast 5.06 lakh accounts with a total exposure of Rs 17,784.5 crore under the scheme, as on March 31, 2020. In contrast, the six private banks which have published their annual reports together restructured only 661 accounts with an aggregate outstanding of `308.66 crore, of which the recently-reclassified IDBI Bank accounts for 502 accounts worth Rs 50.75 crore. HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private bank, has recast only 27 accounts with an outstanding of `48.11 crore under the scheme.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-approved restructuring scheme for MSMEs allows banks to restructure accounts which were standard as on January 1, without classifying them as non-performing assets (NPAs). This helps banks reduce the quantum of NPAs and also save on provisioning.

With increasing talk of RBI coming up with a one-time restructuring scheme for stressed accounts, analysts wonder whether regulatory forbearance is coming back. Saswata Guha, director – financial institutions, Fitch Ratings, said while forbearance on restructuring of loan accounts is not unusual and is being undertaken in various regions globally given the extraordinary situation, Indian banks’ track record on this account has been weak.

“There is a high risk that stress in MSME accounts is being masked by the restructuring scheme, including those which have been in place for over a year now. The important aspect here is the return of restructuring, which had been done away with in 2018 for good reasons,” Guha said. What will be important in the near term is whether the central bank accedes to a request for further one-time restructuring of loans and how they are likely to monitor the process given the banks’ weak track record on restructuring, he added.

“There is a benefit in terms of interest accruals. If these accounts had been recognised as NPAs, banks would be unable to recognise interest income accruing from them. Besides, restructuring under the scheme entails only standard account provisioning. So even the provision burden comes down and that helps the bottomline,” Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation, said. The March quarter was a difficult one for public-sector banks with profits being eroded by provisions against bad loans, the Covid disruptions and the amalgamation process.