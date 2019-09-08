Public Credit Registry: Why its implementation will be a milestone in ending MSMEs’ credit woes

The establishment of a Public Credit Registry will set in place the holy grail of all transactional information of enterprises.

By R Narayan

Earlier this year, Dun & Bradstreet Report released a report which addressed the “Missing Middle” in India. It revealed that India had an unusually high number of micro-enterprises and a modest number of medium enterprises as compared to developed countries. This absence of small and medium enterprises in the Indian segment is indicative of the lack of growth which progresses a micro-enterprise to a small and then a medium enterprise. Clearly the choke exists, amongst the many reasons examined, one that overshadows the others is the lack of access to finance.

Filling Gaps for MSMEs

According to the recent IFC-Intellecap report, the Indian MSME Sector faces a credit gap of Rs 25.8 trillion which is the reason it contributes only 28 per cent to the GDP while the global average lies at 49 per cent. One of the main reasons for this gap is that lenders are apprehensive of MSME borrowers due to the absence of a detailed and well-maintained account of cash flow, which raises doubts regarding their credit and payback capacity. Lack of financial literacy, improper maintenance of accounts, lack of credit discipline, and delayed payments are some reasons which make the sector financially vulnerable and therefore it lacks creditworthiness.

In June 2018, the RBI made an announcement stating their intention of setting up a Public Credit Registry to maintain a detailed record of all borrowers and lenders to discern between good borrowers and wilful defaulters. This move came based upon the recommendations of the Y.M. Deosthalee Committee constituted by the RBI. The committee also suggested that the database should be linked to defaulter databases such as those maintained by Export Credit Guarantee Corp. of India, GST network, etc to maintain a seamless record of information.

Revamping the Credit Culture

The establishment of a Public Credit Registry will set in place the holy grail of all transactional information of enterprises, including all previous loans and payback history, along with all information of collaterals to avoid over pledging of collateral by borrower. Therefore, instead of fragmented records, there will be one digital central repository monitored by RBI which will house all relevant data. RBI has mandated all its regulated entities like banks and NBFCs to submit all their information and will be supported by other agencies like SEBI, Corporate Affairs Ministry, GSTN and IBBI/NCLTs to provide a 360-degree profile of the borrower.

What will this do?

It will ease the penetration of credit to the MSME sector as the digital registry will serve as a single point reference for all the credit transactions of enterprises and will ease the information asymmetry in the system. It will capture details of all borrowers including wilful defaulters and pending legal suits to check financial delinquencies which will check the rise of bad loans. Once the defaulters are identified, other MSMEs can be spared the bane of being painted with the same brush. The process would also be simpler and cost-effective for MSMEs who will only have to register with one centralized base instead of multiple private credit information entities.

The transparency of the balance sheet in the Public Credit Registry will not only provide lenders with a credible source of information to make informed decisions but also improve their willingness to lend to MSMEs. Having gauged the risk profile of MSMEs from an authentic source, lenders will be able to provide speedy finance to MSMEs. An all-encompassing database will also help strengthen the financial ecosystem and identify hurdles in monetary policies and enable restructuring of stressed accounts.

A New Era

If implemented effectively, this will be a landmark initiative towards alleviating the credit culture in India. The accessibility of historical credit statements will make enterprises more cautious in their credit dealings. While the information stored will only be provided to the various stakeholders, mainly lenders, on a need-to-know basis, there are apprehensions regarding breach of privacy and data leakage. It is unclear how the government will manage to plug this leak. In other countries with Public Credit Registry, there is a separate legislative framework for a special provision on access to rights of the data. The Deosthalee Committee has also recommended its protection by a formal legal framework.

The proposed Public Credit Registry will prove to be a milestone in financial inclusion. Removal of credit opacity will boost India’s position in the Ease of Doing Business Index, encourage the growth of the backbone of the economy and empower it to contribute more to GDP of the nation- thus boosting it to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

(R Narayan is the Senior Vice President at FICCI-CMSME and Founder & CEO at Power2SME. Views expressed are the author’s own.)