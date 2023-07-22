Proprietorship Tax Return Filing: How to file ITR online? Check online process

Filing ITR for proprietorships in India follows a similar process as filing for individuals, with some differences to account for the business income.

Income Tax Filing for Self-Employed: The last date to file ITR for the assessment year 2023-24 is July 31, 2023. (Image: pixabay)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram

First published on: 22-07-2023 at 10:30 IST