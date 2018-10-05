Priyanka Chopra invests in this billion dollar startup; key things to know about feminist dating app Bumble

Priyanka Chopra with founder Whitney Wolf Herd (left) and Bumble’s team at an event. (Image: Bumble website)

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has announced a partnership with Tinder’s rival feminist dating app Bumble, which is all set for its India foray later this year. The critically acclaimed artist will be associated with the US-based billion dollar startup Bumble as a ‘partner, advisor, and investor.’ US-based dating app Bumble has announced that it will foray into India by the end of this year. Notably, its arch rival Tinder, has been operating in India since 2013. Interestingly, Tinder has seen massive growth in the country, leading the firm to open its first international office in Delhi. We bring to you key things to know about Priyanka Chopra’s latest investment.

What is Bumble?

Tinder’s co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd founded Buble after leaving the former dating app. Interestingly, Bumble has often been touted as a feminist dating app, after founder Wolfe Herd said that its a first attempt at creating a feminist dating app. Notably, Bumble is a location-based social and dating application, in which only female users can make the first contact with matched male users, while in same-sex matches either person can send a message first. “Women want love, they want friendship and they want to find a career, and that’s the uniqueness of what Bumble delivers — a digital community that encompasses all that, while empowering women to take charge of their lives,” Priyanka Chopra said. Bumble had about 22 million users in November 2017, and according to a June 2016 survey, 46.2% of its users were female. The company commands a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to Forbes.

A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with @bumble and @holbertonschool as an investor. I’m honored to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good… let’s do this!! pic.twitter.com/xBdC13XE0n — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 4, 2018



Priyanka Chopra’s women empowerment drive

Priyanka Chopra said that investing in women is key to social transformation and economic growth. “In working with Whitney and her team over the past year, I’m inspired by the real, positive change Bumble is creating and I’m proud to have the opportunity to contribute to this movement as a partner,” she noted. Interestingly, founder Whitney Wolfe Herd calls it a feminist dating app. “I think we are taking a step in the right direction, especially in terms of really being true to feminism. I think we are the first feminist, or first attempt at a feminist dating app,” she told in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Bumble’s India foray and strategy

Bumble will officially launch in India later this year, after spending the past 9 months building a local team, defining a go-to-market strategy, and engaging key partners in the market, said the firm on its website. “Large-scale marketing and events hosted by Whitney and Priyanka will kick off in major markets this fall, with sustained activations taking place across a range of other major metropolitan markets,” Bumble added in its blog post. Bumble is all set to roll out specific features to localize the user experience with versions of the app available in both Hinglish and Hindi for iOS and Android. “There are hundreds of millions of young women in India that are part of a larger movement to take control of their lives, and they’re demanding respect and independence,” she says.