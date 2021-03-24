  • MORE MARKET STATS

Prince Harry jumps into corporate world; joins mental health startup BetterUp as Chief Impact Officer

By: |
March 24, 2021 12:44 PM

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc's Chief Impact Officer.

prince harryPrince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. (Photo source: AP)

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc’s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of ”his model of inspiration and impact through action”. Robichaux cited Harry’s efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Related News

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission of being proactive about mental health. ”Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” he wrote.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Prince Harry jumps into corporate world joins mental health startup BetterUp as Chief Impact Officer
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Public App raises Rs 300 crore from A91 Partners, existing investors
2With multiple schemes launched, here’s what Modi govt can do next to help MSMEs reach full potential
3Bank credit to small businesses jumps 6.4% in January; MSEs’ share dips marginally