PM Vishwakarma Yojana for artisans to be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti in September

PM Vishwakarma Yojana: The central government will launch the new Vishwakarma Yojana to give strength to the artisans and craftsmen associated with traditional industries on Vishwakarma Jayanti, said MSME Minister Narayan Rane on X (formerly Twitter). “This scheme will provide empowerment and support to the traditional industries coming under the MSME sector,” he said. Vishwakarma Jayanti this year falls on September 17.

The statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address said that “In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the Vishwakarma Yojana, which will begin with an allocation of around Rs 13-15 thousand crore.”

The scheme was announced in this year’s budget for traditional artisans and craftspeople to enable them to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products to integrate them with the MSME value chain.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech had noted that the components of the scheme will include not only financial support but also access to advanced skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques and efficient green technologies, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments, and social security.

Urging all stakeholders to discuss and prepare an action plan to reach out to artisans based in very remote areas as well, PM Modi in March this year had said that there are many artisans who can become suppliers and producers for MSME sector. “The industrial world can increase production by linking these people with their needs. The industry can also provide them with skill and quality training.”

Importantly, to support artisans and weavers sell their handloom and handicraft products directly to customers without any middlemen, the government in April this year had launched an e-commerce portal Indiahandmade.com. The textiles ministry in a statement had said the portal will provide products from more than 35 lakh handloom weavers and 27 lakh handicraft artisans directly to the consumers. The portal offers clothing, home decor, jewellery, accessories, and other products handmade by skilled artisans.

