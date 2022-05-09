PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh govt’s startup policy on May 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 13 virtually launch the Madhya Pradesh government’s Startup Policy and Implementation Plan-2022, aimed at encouraging budding entrepreneurs in the state, an official said on Monday. The event will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore in the presence of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official from the public relations department said.

Various programmes have been launched across the state to bring awareness about the state’s start-up policy, specially developed to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of youth, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department secretary P Narhari said, “The new policy, which is quite different from the old one, will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre.” The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the entrepreneurs, Narhari said.