PM Modi: Rs 3.5 lakh cr support prevented MSMEs from sinking during Covid

“During the Corona crisis, MSMEs were supported with nearly 3.5 lakh crore rupees, preventing them from sinking and providing them strength,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister signified various other initiatives of the government and the development of the country due to the contribution of the masses. The PM talked about the Mudra scheme, stating the scheme outlay of Rs 20 lakh crore, helping in providing opportunities for self-employment, businesses, and ventures for the youth of the country.

“About eight crore people have started new businesses, and it’s not just eight crore people who started their businesses; each entrepreneur has employed one or two individuals. The capability to employ 8-10 crore new individuals is achieved through the Mudra Yojana availed by eight crore citizens,” the PM said during his address.

The Prime Minister also shared the figures of schemes such as PM SVANidhi, through which the government provided Rs 50,000 crore to street vendors struck during Covid-19. The PM also announced the launch of a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefitting individual skilled craftsmen from the OBC Community, with an allocation of Rs 13-15 lakh crore.

“If there’s a “Made in India” product on any table in the world, the world should have confidence that there is nothing better than this. This will be the ultimate. Be it our produce, our services, our words, our institutions, or our decision-making processes, everything will be supreme. Only then can we carry forward the essence of excellence,” said the Prime Minister.

During his address, PM Modi spoke about improving living conditions and shared that 13.5 crore Indians have come out of poverty to become the middle class. “When the purchasing power of the villages increases, the financial system of the town and city runs at a faster pace. And our economic cycle is interconnected. We want to move ahead by strengthening it,” the PM quoted during his speech.

