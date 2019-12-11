PhonePe get Rs 586 crore fresh capital from parent

PhonePe, which competes with companies like Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Paytm, claims to have more than 8 million merchants across 215 cities.

PhonePe has received Rs 585.66 crore in fresh capital from its Singapore parent, PhonePe Pvt Ltd, (formerly known as Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd), the third round of infusion this calendar year, according to the company’s RoC filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

In July, the Singapore-based entity injected Rs 697.91 crore in the Flipkart-owned digital payments firm, which was preceded by infusion of Rs 743.6 crore earlier in the year.

PhonePe’s losses widened by 140% year-on-year to Rs 1,904.72 crore in the year to March 2019. Total expenses of the firm shot up to Rs 2,153.22 crore in FY19 compared to expenses of Rs 840.06 crore posted in FY18.

Founded in 2015 by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. It is the first payments app to be built on United Payments Interface (UPI).

PhonePe, which competes with companies like Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Paytm, claims to have more than 8 million merchants across 215 cities. In a blog published on Tuesday, the firm said about 55% of its transactions come from Tier 2 and 3 cities. The company said it drove the highest number of merchant UPI transactions in August, processing over 380 million transactions with over 90 million offline transactions during the month.

Walmart, which purchased a controlling stake in Flipkart in a $16-billion deal last year, said it continues to see tremendous growth with PhonePe which is acquiring over 3 million customers every month. “With over 55 million monthly active users, we are looking for ways to monetise the customer base, including an offering of financial services,” CEO Doug McMillon said in Q3 FY20 earnings call.

A Razorpay report released last month showed Google Pay led UPI transactions in October with 61.19% while PhonePe accounted for 24.95% of the transactions. In late 2018, PhonePe got over Rs 1,000 crore in funding from PhonePe Pvt Ltd.