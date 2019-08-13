P&G ropes in 3 startups to drive automation at Ariel, Tide, Pampers’ Hyderabad facility

Over 50 startups applied through WE Hub portal, P&G said.

One of the leading global FMCG companies P&G has partnered with three startups to drive automation and other tech solutions at the manufacturing sites of P&G’s three popular brands viz Ariel, Tide and Pampers. Maharashtra based Goken Technology India Pvt. Ltd. and Greenovative Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Chennai based Infomine Software Solutions were selected by P&G “to pilot innovative digitization and energy optimization solutions at P&G’s Hyderabad plant,” the company announced in a statement. Procter & Gamble had joined hands with a Telangana state government initiative WE Hub to identify and collaborate with startups as the state government looks to invest in Indian startups and their inclusive growth.

The partnership with WE Hub is helping the company to leverage external startup capabilities, Shivangi Jain, Associate Director – Purchasing and Supplier Partnerships, P&G India said. P&G is not the only FMCG brand that is eyeing start-ups for developing business. Recently, ITC had also said that the company will invest in FMCG start-ups.

Previously, IT major Microsoft had also announced a collaboration with WE Hub. “As our engagement with technology increases, we will require more talent with advanced skill sets that are different from what exists now,” Reena Dayal Yadav, director of Garage India, Microsoft said at the event. Designing and execution of learning activities and tools that would enable women to innovate and encourage girls to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) is the key agenda of the partnership.

We Hub is an only State-run platform for women entrepreneurs and was initiated by the IT E & C Department, Government of Telangana. The platform aims to ensure morale, financial, governmental and policy support needed to start and scaling up companies and the government extends support to the women entrepreneur in Telangana and across India.