PeerXP: Betting big on DevOps and automation

With digital transformation being accelerated by Covid-19, India serves as a large market for automation, since engineering teams need to maintain large distributed systems and automate day-to-day activities in the workflows. Offering DevOps, and processes automation is New Delhi-based PeerXP. For the not-so-tech-savvy, DevOps is a set of practices that combines software development and IT operations, aiming to shorten the systems development lifecycle and provide continuous delivery with high quality software.

The company provides a DevOps platform with a set of tools, with customers taking monthly or annual subscriptions. The startup also makes revenue by providing service engineers. PeerXP has witnessed 5x revenue growth since the onset of the pandemic, with a 35% increase in profits.

“We saw a dip in revenues when the pandemic started, as businesses stopped investing in tech temporarily. I had to explain to CTOs what DevOps is and how it could add value to the business. Today, however, its use has become common,” says K Manoj Kumar, founder and CEO, PeerXP. The startup, which was seed-funded with money won at hackathons, also has a presence in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

The bootstrapped startup is built on open source. “Businesses today are demanding open source-based solutions since they are more scalable and not dependent on one particular vendor. They are also secure,” says Kumar. Having worked with government bodies in India, he is optimistic that open source will continue to be in demand, along with proprietary technology. “At the collectorate and ministry levels, the policies are stringent for proprietary technology. Since their own systems are built on open source, the policies for partners who use the model are relatively liberal,” he says. The startup is now also working on a full stack of proprietary solutions to productise its services.

“For businesses and service providers, open source is a good place to start automation and to sell. But in order to create complex AI and ML applications and productise our services to the greatest extent, proprietary technology is the way to go,” says Kumar. With enterprises across the world adopting the multicloud model rapidly, the startup is also focusing on demand for hybrid cloud.