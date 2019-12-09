Pee Safe: Ensuring a safe trip to the loo for women

Vikas Bagaria, founder & managing director, PEE SAFE

It is quite unusual for a man to do pioneering work in the female personal hygiene segment, and that’s what makes Vikas Bagaria a centre of curiosity quite often. He recalls the incident that served as the inspiration behind starting Pee Safe, India’s leading sanitation and personal care brand. Bagaria and his wife Srijana Bagaria were on a road trip from Gurgaon to Gujarat when she fell sick and had to be admitted into a hospital. She was diagnosed with acute urinary tract infection (UTI) after having used a public restroom. This is when it dawned on Vikas that clean doesn’t necessarily mean sanitised.

This gave the husband-wife duo the idea of making a product that could be sprayed on a toilet seat, kill germs and reduce the chances of UTI for women. Their flagship product called Pee Safe toilet seat sanitiser spray was launched after an initial testing phase among family and friends. It is a dermatologically tested product that promises to kill 99.9% of harmful microorganisms present on unhygienic toilet seats within 10 seconds, besides being travel friendly. Since then, there has been no looking back.

Pee Safe was commercially launched under SafetyKart in 2013 and by October 2015, the brand had already sold more than 1,00,000 units. It has now diversified into other women’s hygiene products including eco-friendly sanitary pads, organic tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners and a maternity care line including breast pads. Apart from this, they also have intim ate hygiene products for both men and women. The company has also entered other sub-personal hygiene segments through products like Palm Safe and Moskito Safe, apart from anti-pollution masks.

A judicious user of advanced technology, on World Toilet Day, the brand ran an integrated digital campaign to educate people on the importance of sanitisation and how they tend to overlook it. Pee Safe claims to own more than 90% of the market in the toilet seat sanitiser category and its other products such as 100% biodegradable sanitary pads are seeing increased demand as well. This can be attributed to increased awareness among millennials about alternatives to conventional personal hygiene products. With internet penetration and awareness, even women in Tier 2 and 3 cities are becoming more conscious and aware. “The brand has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 200% in FY18 and raised $2 million from a group of investors. Going forward, Pee Safe’s aim is to become a `1000 crore brand,” says Vikas Bagaria, founder and managing director, Pee Safe.

Pee Safe products are currently available in 3000 stores across India including modern trade, general stores, airports and organised stories. Digitally they can be found on www.peesafe.com and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa and Flipkart. With expansive growth plans, Pee Safe aims to enter global markets starting with the United States, and expand into Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Bagaria attributes the brand’s success to its marketing strategies. The company’s growth is powered by its influencer marketing campaigns. The brand has engaged about 3000 influencers, 80% of which have been organic (users who are not paid). Pee Safe also recently signed on TV actress Anita Hassanandani as the brand ambassador for the new biodegradable sanitary pads.

With ambitions high and focus on the right areas, Bagaria has some advice for budding startup owners. “Keep doing what you are doing, be honest to yourself, be a job provider, that is the biggest satisfaction. And when it comes to funding, don’t celebrate funding, celebrate exit because that’s where all the money is.”