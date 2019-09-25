Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma richer than Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; OYO founder youngest on Hurun list

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma ranked at 77 having a net worth of Rs 10,900 crore. (file photo)

Even as it turned out to be a bad year for Indian billionaires, according to 2019 Hurun Global Rich List, as Indian billionaires lost Rs 3.87 lakh crores and the country dropped to the fifth position in countries producing the maximum number of billionaires, India’s startup ecosystem continued to have its small yet significant contribution to the list. This year too, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal came out as the youngest self-made entrepreneur with a net worth of Rs 7,500 crore, significantly up from last year Rs 2,600 crore.

Among the startup or internet entrepreneurs, Divyank Turakhia of advertising company Media.net was ranked 63rd position in the Hurun Global Rich List (Indian Billionaires 2019) with a net worth of Rs 12,100 crore followed by Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma ranked at 77 having a net worth of Rs 10,900 crore. Legacy internet business Info Edge India’s (Naukri.com) founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani was ranked 103 with Rs 8,200 in net worth. Data analytics firm Mu Sigma’s founder Dhiraj Rajaram was ranked at distant 119 having Rs 7,400 in net worth.

Also read: Small businesses not invincible to cyber security attacks; 48% suffered data breaches this year

Beyond the startup or new economy businesses, the overall India list was led by business magnate Mukesh Ambani having a net worth of a whopping Rs 383,700 crore followed by SP Hinduja of Hinduja Group and Aziz Premji having a net worth of Rs 150,500 crore and Rs 121, 500 crore respectively. Interestingly, Ambani was also the first Indian to break into the global top 10 list ranked ninth, ahead of Google’s Larry Page.

Hurun attributed the fall of Indian billionaires this year to the poor performance of Rupee and along with the underperforming stock market that led to “India losing one-third of the list,” Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun Report India said in a statement.

In terms of cities for Indian billionaires, Mumbai was home to 42 billionaires followed by 25 in Delhi, nine in Bengaluru, eight in Hyderabad etc. Among the richest Indian women list, Hurun featured Godrej’s Smita V Crishna at the top with a net worth of Rs 43,400 crore followed by Roshni Nadar from HCL, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and from HCL again Kiran Nadar.

Globally, the list was topped by the digital retail king Jeff Bezos from Amazon with a net worth of Rs 1,050,400 crore. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet were the world’s second and third richest entrepreneurs with a net worth of Rs 686,000 crore and Rs 628,800 crore respectively.