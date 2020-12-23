  • MORE MARKET STATS

Paytm’s losses, expenses narrow even as revenue drops marginally for financial year before Covid

By: |
December 23, 2020 8:30 PM

Paytm, which competes with Walmart's PhonePe, Google Pay, MobiKwik, and now WhatsApp Payments as well in the digital payments space, was able to cut its expenses 19 per cent in FY20 from the preceding year.

Paytm gift to its merchant customers will not charge fee for wallet UPI Rupay paymentsPaytm's revenues declined 1 per cent from Rs 3,391 crore in FY19.

One97 Communications, which owns and operates digital payments service Paytm, has reported a marginal 1 per cent fall in its revenues and a 28 per cent decline in losses for the financial year 2019-20. While its revenues were down from Rs 3,391 crore in FY19 to Rs 3,350 crore in FY20, losses fell from Rs 3,954 crore to Rs 2,833 crore during the said period, according to the regulatory filing sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. The company, which competes with Walmart’s PhonePe, Google Pay, MobiKwik, and now WhatsApp Payments as well in the digital payments space, was able to cut its expenses 19 per cent from Rs 7,254 crore in FY19 to Rs 5,861 crore in FY20.

To be updated…

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Paytm’s losses expenses narrow even as revenue drops marginally for financial year before Covid
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HDFC’s green housing retail loans cross Rs 14,000 crore
2Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S and Buds Air Pro Master Edition launched in India: Check features, price, availability, other details
3Govt’s decision for 20-year-long DTH licence to provide certainty to industry: Tata Sky