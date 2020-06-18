Paytm’s largest campus to bring Delhi NCR team under one roof in Noida; another one in Bengaluru also on cards

While the company is setting up a new base, it also looks to cease extending the leases of its other offices as many employees continue to work from home due to the coronavirus situation.

Homegrown payments platform Paytm has set up its largest campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida as the company looks to fit in a rising number of employees. With the acquisition of over 5.5 lakh square feet of space which comprise 21 floors spread across two towers, Paytm now plans to gradually shift all of its operations based in Delhi NCR to the newly built campus, including the headquarters of One97 Communications by December this year. Paytm had started its operations in Noida itself about two decades ago. With its new campus, Paytm can now seat 5,000 employees under one roof. The said campus will also have shopping complex, food courts and gourmet restaurants. Meanwhile, the company is also mulling a similar expansion in Bengaluru as well as it looks to grow business and expand teams in Paytm Mall, Paytm Money, Paytm Travel.

Paytm now looks to further improve the synergies of various staff and teams and improve upon operational efficiencies by bringing them under one large campus. "This new state-of-the-art facility will help us build the best financial services and technology for the citizens of our country. While we have time to move into our biggest campus, we are streamlining some of our real estate spread across India," Narendra Kumar, Vice President, Paytm, said.

As coronavirus continues to be a menace, companies are also looking to maintain strict hygiene rules and regulations to avoid mishaps. To that extent, Paytm also said that it will follow all social distancing guidelines that the government would mandate when it goes on to shift base to the new complex. It is also encouraging its employees to currently work from home amid the pandemic.