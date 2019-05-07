Paytm moves beyond finance to help users get healthier; ties up with GOQii for fitness offerings

Preventive healthcare brand that makes wearable fitness bands GOQii today announced the partnership with Paytm's subscription-based rewards and loyalty programme Paytm First for its over-the-top healthcare platform GOQii Play that offers health and fitness content. The tie-up would give Paytm's more than 300 million users in India access to GOQii Play's content along with seeking advice from health experts. Paytm had launch First in March this year that offers on-demand content from digital content providers and benefits from food delivery companies including Gaana, Zomato, Sony Liv, Eros Now, Uber and Uber Eats etc. Entertainment and food coupled with Play's health and lifestyle support content including fitness workouts, talk shows on topics including mental health, parenting, disease management etc., would provide umbrella access to multiple contents leading to enhanced customer engagement and stickiness to the app and product. GOQii has on-boarded certified coaches including Sardar Singh, Ex-Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, nutritionist Luke Coutinho, fitness trainer and health influencer Wanitha Ashok etc. The tie-up would push people "to shift from a curative to preventive lifestyle," said Vishal Gondal, Co-founder and CEO GOQii in a statement. "We will continue to work in this direction (to add more services to Paytm First) while expanding the\u00a0programme with more benefits while offering more value to our users," said\u00a0Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President, Paytm. While GOQii has been adding more services to its platform, the company is also looking at strengthening user privacy using blockchain across its various offerings including Health Score, Cash, Health Locker etc. "This (user data for its services) can be secured from a privacy and usage perspective on the blockchain," Gondal had told Financial Express Online. \u201cImagine based on your health score we are giving you discounts with insurance companies. Data fragmentation and lack of data authentication are challenges in the insurance industry,\u201d Gondal said. \u201cLet\u2019s say if records of a blood test report are on the blockchain then companies and other users can access it with your permission.\u201d GOQii had also raised around $30 million from New York-based digital assets and blockchain-focused merchant bank Galaxy Digital, Japan\u2019s general trading company Mitsui & Co, and Denlow Investment Trust in November last year.