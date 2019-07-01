Paytm Mall’s every order is profitable, says exec; looking to grow 100k seller base by 3X

Paytm Mall had shifted from the B2C model to the B2B model with an O2O (Offline to Online) strategy last year. (Image: Paytm Mall)

In order to arrest the falling market share against Flipkart and Amazon, Paytm Mall is drifting towards cutting logistics costs and turning profitable in the coming two years even as, according to the company, every order that it delivers is profitable.

“Every order that we deliver is profitable and on order basis break-even,” said Srinivas Mothey, Sr. Vice President – Paytm Mall in a statement adding that the company doesn’t lose money on any order shipped.

Finding balance

Paytm Mall had drastically lost market share in the e-commerce sector to heavyweights Flipkart and Amazon. Paytm Mall’s market share based on gross merchandise volume stood at 3.3 per cent in 2018 against 31.9 per cent held by Flipkart, 31.2 per cent retained by Amazon India and 4.7 per cent controlled by Myntra, as per a Forrester report in May this year.

“E-commerce companies have been claiming to turn profitable since last three-four years but none of them has been able to. For Paytm Mall to reduce cash burn, it is important to cut discounts and cashbacks. Increasing the number of orders without such cashbacks is a big challenge for Paytm Mall,” Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst, Forrester told Financial Express Online.

The company is still better off than Snapdeal, which was a formidable competitor to Flipkart before Amazon strength its muscles in India, that has only 1.9 per cent share.

Paytm Mall had shifted from the B2C model to the B2B model with an O2O (Offline to Online) strategy last year. The company said that it is reducing logistics cost by not relying on warehouses.

Skip warehousing

From the warehouse-led model, according to Paytm Mall it has moved towards local shopkeepers as it will help create more local supply and logistics will be taken care of by the shops itself, unlike other e-retailers that incur high costs on the supply side, discounting, logistics, returns in the warehouse-focused model.

Paytm mall claimed of having more than 100,000 sellers that it is looking to grow by 3X. Also, it is looking at EBITDA-level breakeven by FY22. The company said that it posted Rs 13,000 crore in GMV last FY and is aiming for Rs 17,000 crore GMV ahead in a ‘contribution positive’ while cutting monthly cash burn to Rs 40 crore inclusive of all costs.

“In order to increase GMV, the company needs customers on the platform to shop but I don’t see that happening because of lack of value addition, quality etc,” added Meena.

However, more than the GMV-focus, Paytm Mall is focused on “increasing revenue and factors contributing towards it,” Mothey said adding that the model is to support shopkeepers with technology and financial services as they lack in the strong supply chain, and not able to properly source products, assortment and sometimes loans.

Capital disconnect

Paytm Mall saw huge losses worth Rs 1,800 crore in FY2018 on revenue of Rs 744 crore, as per a report by Kotak Research.

Moreover, Alibaba doesn’t seem to be willing to put more capital in Paytm Mall along with the limited interest that Chinese sellers have to sell on Paytm Mall, as per the Forrester report.

“Between Alibaba and Softbank, Paytm Mall raised $424 million in 2018 and it hasn’t raised a large round since. We believe they’ve burned through most of their capital and are in the market to raise more. But investors are unlikely to back a third or fourth player in a well-capitalized market.business signals platform Paper.vc Founder Vivek Durai had told Financial Express Online.

In April this year, Paytm Mall had claimed of having more than 200 per cent growth for their O2O business in the last six months with a strong base in tier II and III cities.