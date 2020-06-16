Now Paytm’s merchants can collect payment in a ‘blink’ as company comes up with unique solutions

Paytm had launched the all-in-one Android PoS device for merchants to accept payments from Paytm Wallet, cards, UPI, etc.

In order to further ease payment experience for merchants including startups and small businesses, financial technology Paytm has launched two solutions – Blink Checkout and All-in-One Software Development Kit (SDK). Blink Checkout allows Paytm merchants to collect payment on their platform with minimal coding, the company announced on its Paytm for Business blog on Monday. One can select a colour theme for their checkout page, copy-paste the Javascript code provided by Paytm in his/her website and app for customers to checkout using Blink without any redirection to bank pages. Merchants or partners can also control payment mode sequencing, for instance, debit card over net banking etc.

On the other hand, the All-in-one SDK will allow users to pay with Paytm irrespective of the Paytm app installed on devices or not. The SDK will launch the Paytm app, if installed, “to complete the transaction and give the result back to merchant App,” the company said on its website. However, if the Paytm app is not installed, the SDK will open WebView to process the transaction. The SDK will support merchants in “capitalizing on Paytm app’s vast customer base of 200+ million cards and 100+ million UPI linked accounts,” the company said announcing the solution on Monday.

Also read: Amazon, Flipkart, other e-retailers’ GMV to grow 4X by 2025 as small towns drive e-commerce ahead

Enhancing payments experience comes amid Paytm’s plans to onboard nearly 10 million additional merchants on its platform from over 16 million, PTI had reported in February this year. Paytm had launched the all-in-one Android PoS device for merchants to accept payments from Paytm Wallet, cards, UPI, etc. The company is also in talks with multiple state government to enable its ‘Scan to Order’ QR code for customers to make contactless food ordering and payment at restaurants, and take away units. Restaurants could use the code as a white label product by using their own logo, and brand colour on the QR card even as they could also merge the code into their own brand pamphlets, hoardings, and signboards.