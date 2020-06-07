Paytm wants to replace physical restaurant menus with QR code; in talks with state govts

Paytm said it will roll out Scan to Order QR code at over 1 lakh outlets.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm is in talks with more than 10 state governments to enable its ‘Scan to Order’ QR mode for contactless food ordering and payment at restaurants, and take away units. The company is also pitching governments to make QR code-based food ordering part of the “standard operating procedure for opening food establishments,” the company said in a statement. Users at restaurants can scan the code to access the menu and place order from their phones and also make payments through wallet, UPI, cards etc. Eateries will be able to use the code as a white label product by using their own logo, and brand colour on the QR card while it can also be merged into their own brand pamphlets, hoardings, and signboards.

In the first phase of launching the code, Paytm will roll it out at over 1 lakh restaurants. The announcement comes days after the government had allowed restaurants, malls, hotels to operate from January 8 across the country except the containment zones after over two months of stringent closure to contain the Covid virus. “We strongly believe that our contactless food ordering solution would not only help establishments get back to business but also save lives as the core idea of this innovative product is based on maintaining social distancing,” said Nikhil Saigal, Vice President Paytm.

To have a smoother ride during Covid crisis, the company had last month requested employees to contribute some of their leaves. Paytm said that this will impact the balance sheet positively and ensure that the growth continues, IANS reported. “We believe that this is the right step to effectively accommodate the short term impact and the long term interests of our company and all employees,” Rohit Thakur, Chief Human Resource Officer had said in a statement by Paytm.

Paytm had recently shifted headquarters of its e-commerce venture Paytm Mall to Bengaluru from Noida with plans to hire more than 300 people in product and technology roles. Paytm Mall claimed that it “significantly reduced” quarterly cash burn from $17 million to $2 million during the last financial year.