Paytm appoints Sairee Chahal to its board, innovate products for financial inclusion

By: | Published: April 20, 2019 4:51 PM

Chahal, who has joined Paytm in an independent role, said that with her passion for financial inclusion she would be able to add value at Paytm.

Paytm had partnered with Sheroes in November last year to introduce the social community platform for women on the Paytm app.

Paytm Payments bank, the payment bank arm of digital payments company Paytm today announced the appointment of serial entrepreneur Sairee Chahal on its board of directors. Chahal is currently the founder of women-focused community-based social networking platform Sheroes launched in 2014.

At Paytm, Chahal would be focusing on financial inclusion as a broad theme to work on. “My role and responsibility at Paytm would be to innovate using technology for financial inclusion that I have been doing all my life. I will be doing it now with a more powerful platform,” Chahal told Financial Express Online.

Chahal, who has joined Paytm in an independent role, said that with her passion for financial inclusion she would be able to add value at Paytm. “It is a new age company with a mix of technology and a bank and has a lot of power that can be used to build something valuable.”

“Sairee has comprehensive experience of customer service ecosystem. We will benefit from her knowledge and expertise,” said Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Satish Gupta.

Delhi-based Chahal said that India needs an increasing number of women at board level of companies even as the society talks about the significance of having women representation at boards.

“There are too few women in boardrooms. Women, like me, who have been in business for 20 years, board position is a natural way to grow. I should have done this three years back,” said Chahal who also claimed that there are barriers for women to break into the top level in corporates.

“It is hard for women to break into these circles if you are not from within the circles. At Paytm, I can add maximum value because I am not a regular banker. I understand technology and business,” said Chahal.

For Paytm and Sheroes to leverage each other platforms’, there would be “opportunities to be discovered”.

Paytm had partnered with Sheroes in November last year to introduce the social community platform for women on the Paytm app to provide social feed (inside Paytm Inbox) for women to discuss and engage on topics including health, careers, relationships, cooking and hobbies with other women.

 

