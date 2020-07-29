OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal launches venture capital firm for early-stage startups meeting this criteria

The venture firm has been launched in partnership with the COO of OYO’s coworking business Innov8 Gaurav Gulati.

Unicorn hospitality startup OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal has started an early-stage venture capital firm called Aroa Ventures based in Singapore. The venture firm has been launched in partnership with the COO of OYO’s coworking business Innov8 Gaurav Gulati, according to the company’s website. The VC firm will invest in the bracket of $500,000 to $5 million in businesses that can create “disproportionate value.” The website read, “We believe that the long-term environment will always be favorable for making value-add investments in companies with proven unit economics and high potential to scale.”

Agarwal and Gulati will back startups that already have annual revenue of $1 million to $10 million with a growth of over 20 per cent year-on-year and “proven unit economics”. Whether the firm has made any investments or when it would begin investing couldn’t be ascertained.

Gulati had no immediate comments. OYO also declined to comment on the development.

