OYO, Uber valuations slingshot SoftBank’s profit by 80 per cent in FY19; considers listing $100 billion Vision Fund

Even as ride-hailing giant Uber goes for IPO this week, its largest shareholder SoftBank has reported a jump of 80.5 per cent in its operating profit for FY19 to a whopping $22 billion. Thanks to its stake in its portfolio companies particularly technology companies such as Uber and OYO. SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in Uber\u00a0went up to $3.8 billion (418 billion yen) even as its share in OYO added $1.4 billion (154 billion yen) in value, Reuters reported. Further, its\u00a0stake in the US-based healthcare company Guardant Health also shot up to $1.8 billion (203 billion yen). $100 billion Vision Fund, which has invested around $80 billion in approximately 80 technology companies is also being considered for public listing. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at a news conference on Thursday had said that another Vision Fund of similar size ($100 billion) will be announced soon. The increase in the valuation of OYO and Uber triggered the valuation of Fund's stakes in its 69 companies from $60.1 billion acquisition cost to $72.3 billion by end-March, SoftBank said on Thursday. In total, the fair value of its 29 portfolio companies increased while for 12 the value decreased over the period, SoftBank said. Apart from Uber, SoftBank other big bets include China's ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing in which it has invested over $10 billion while it has poured $3 billion into Southeast Asia\u2019s cab provider Grab and $2.25 billion in General Motors Co.\u2019s self-driving unit Cruise, Bloomberg reported. Son said that the Fund\u2019s portfolio companies occupy 90 per cent of the ride-hailing market globally. SoftBank had also backed collaboration software Slack in September 2017 that valued it at $5.1 billion. Slack's valuation today could have tripled today to $16 billion even as it gets listed in June or July. Son said that the Fund only looks at companies that are "No. 1 in their industries" while "dislike being second, that\u2019s just my personality," he added during his presentation in Tokyo after the earnings report.