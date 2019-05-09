OYO, Uber valuations slingshot SoftBank’s profit by 80 per cent in FY19; considers listing $100 billion Vision Fund

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 9:10:09 PM

SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in Uber went up to $3.8 billion (418 billion yen) even as its share in OYO added $1.4 billion (154 billion yen) in value.

0 billion Vision Fund has invested around billion in approximately 80 technology companies. (Image: Bloomberg)

Even as ride-hailing giant Uber goes for IPO this week, its largest shareholder SoftBank has reported a jump of 80.5 per cent in its operating profit for FY19 to a whopping $22 billion. Thanks to its stake in its portfolio companies particularly technology companies such as Uber and OYO.

SoftBank Vision Fund’s stake in Uber went up to $3.8 billion (418 billion yen) even as its share in OYO added $1.4 billion (154 billion yen) in value, Reuters reported. Further, its stake in the US-based healthcare company Guardant Health also shot up to $1.8 billion (203 billion yen).

$100 billion Vision Fund, which has invested around $80 billion in approximately 80 technology companies is also being considered for public listing.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at a news conference on Thursday had said that another Vision Fund of similar size ($100 billion) will be announced soon.

The increase in the valuation of OYO and Uber triggered the valuation of Fund’s stakes in its 69 companies from $60.1 billion acquisition cost to $72.3 billion by end-March, SoftBank said on Thursday.

In total, the fair value of its 29 portfolio companies increased while for 12 the value decreased over the period, SoftBank said.

Apart from Uber, SoftBank other big bets include China’s ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing in which it has invested over $10 billion while it has poured $3 billion into Southeast Asia’s cab provider Grab and $2.25 billion in General Motors Co.’s self-driving unit Cruise, Bloomberg reported.

Son said that the Fund’s portfolio companies occupy 90 per cent of the ride-hailing market globally.

SoftBank had also backed collaboration software Slack in September 2017 that valued it at $5.1 billion. Slack’s valuation today could have tripled today to $16 billion even as it gets listed in June or July.

Son said that the Fund only looks at companies that are “No. 1 in their industries” while “dislike being second, that’s just my personality,” he added during his presentation in Tokyo after the earnings report.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. OYO, Uber valuations slingshot SoftBank’s profit by 80 per cent in FY19; considers listing $100 billion Vision Fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition