Ritesh Agarwal’s ‘long wait’ finally over; OYO resumes partial operations with these 13 states, 4 UTs

“It has been a long wait, but we’re delighted to welcome our guests once again,” said Ritesh Agarwal. (Image: Bloomberg)

With the government guidelines allowing hotels to resume operations in the country on Monday, hotel chain OYO has reopened its properties in select cities of 13 states and four union territories as of now. “It has been a long wait, but we’re delighted to welcome our guests once again to our select hotels across India,” OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal tweeted. Present in 28 states and nine union territories in India, OYO along with other hotels, restaurants, shopping malls etc. had to halt operations during the lockdown as per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines. The company has now restarted operations in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Daman & Diu.