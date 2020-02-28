‘Oyo prioritising growth while chalking out clear path to profitability’

In October, Oyo announced a fresh $1.5-billion financing round, with Ritesh Agarwal pumping in $700 million of the total capital.

As Indian start-ups remain in the red, inviting increasing investor scrutiny after the WeWork debacle, Oyo is prioritising growth while chalking out a “clear path to profitability” for every business segment the firm operates in, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, India and South Asia, said.

Oyo, which is present in more than 400 cities in India, plans to expand its footprint in the existing locations and increase its portfolio of offerings in the current year, Kapoor told FE in an interview. Bulk of the investments will be made in beefing up capacities in technology and data sciences. “Accretive growth continues to be a priority. The business is clearly trending in a strong and solid direction,” Kapoor said.

India contributes over 60% of the company’s total revenues. A lion’s share of the India business comes from the top 10 cities, though the firm claims to have started monetising Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

Earlier this month, Oyo said it narrowed net losses in India from 24% of revenue in FY18 to 14% of revenue ($83 million) in FY19. India contributed $604 million in revenues in FY19, registering an almost three-fold rise on a yearly basis. Kapoor declined to give an outlook for the current financial year.

As internet companies scramble to check costs amid growing losses, companies like Oyo and Paytm recently let go of a sizeable chunk of employees as part of what they call “business restructuring”. Kapoor said Oyo let go of about 15%-20% of its 12,000-strong India workforce (prior to lay-offs). “Right-sizing was a one-time exercise. It is over,” Kapoor maintained.

Since it was set up in 2013, Ritesh Agarwal-led Oyo has been on an expansion spree, widening its footprint to 80 countries. The firm said it has over 43,000 asset partners and claims to have hosted over 180 million guests from more than 120 nationalities between January and December of 2019. Kapoor, however, said there are no immediate plans to enter newer markets in South Asia.

The Gurgaon-based company’s consolidated losses increased to $335 million for the year ended March 2019 from $52 million in FY18, as expansion into international markets, including China, entailed heavy costs.

In October, Oyo announced a fresh $1.5-billion financing round, with Ritesh Agarwal pumping in $700 million of the total capital. The company’s valuation is estimated to have hit $10 billion after the fresh investment. The firm has no plans to raise funds at present, Kapoor said.