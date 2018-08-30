OYO moves from budget to luxury, launches upper-end leisure property in this city: See pics

Budget hotel chain OYO is foraying into upper-end leisure resorts category with the launch of a new range of resorts (Image:OYO)

Budget hotel chain OYO is foraying into upper-end leisure resorts category with the launch of a new range of resorts under the name of “Palette Resorts”. OYO on Thursday said it is currently partnering with select resorts that offer amenities including spacious and aesthetically designed rooms, private villas and beaches, gourmet dining, spa and other recreational provisions. In a statement, OYO said it is starting with a property in Pondicherry named Palette Resorts – Le Pondy.

“With Palette by OYO, we are expanding our playfield to upscale resorts, while remaining committed to our core value proposition – location, quality, and price. These are hand-picked, premium accommodations…” Maninder Gulati, Chief of Strategy, OYO, was quoted in the statement as saying.

Palette Resorts – Le Pondy ( Image: OYO)

“After successfully transforming and gaining a strong hold in the budget and mid-market categories, OYO is now set to add value to the experience of millennials, family vacationers and wanderlusters looking for a distinct, premium and curated experience,” OYO said. It added that Palette Resorts by Oyo will be operated under models of manchise (contract management and franchise) and lease with full inventory control like the economy and mid-market segments.

“Based on our learnings on ground and feedback from our asset owners and guests, we will look to expand the footprints of Palette Resorts by OYO to other picturesque tourist destinations in India and other international markets,” Gulati added.

According to the statement, India currently has over 4000 unbranded independent resorts and branded assets – across heritage, beach properties, and inland. Over 65% of these properties are concentrated in primary leisure travel locations like Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.