OYO most preferred startup employer: LinkedIn’s list of top 25 startup employers

Want to work for India’s best startups? Well, OYO, Cure.Fit and TapChief are the startups you might take interest in as according to LinkedIn’s list of India’s top 25 startup employers, Ritesh Agarwal hotel booking platform followed by Myntra’s founder Mukesh Bansal healthtech venture Cure.Fit and networking platform TapChief are the top three startups to work for based on the ‘actions’ of over 60 million professionals on LinkedIn. While OYO retained its top position from the previous ranking even as it expanded to 80 countries and becoming a decacorn in 12 months, Cure.Fit’s foray into international markets and $100 million in annual revenue within three years of inception has helped it maintain its rank.

However, TapChief is the new entrant at the third spot followed by payment gateway Razorpay, bike-sharing platform Bounce, AI-driven crowdsourced marketplace Playment, logistics technology startup Rivigo, insure-tech startup Acko General Insurance, online doctor consultation platform mfine, and technology skill learning platform InterviewBit were among the top 10 startups in the list.

Importantly, consumer internet startups continued to retain their dominance on this year’s top 25 list even as it highlighted the coming up of healthcare, wellness, and e-learning startups that are adopting artificial intelligence. Mfine at number 9 and Pristyn Care at 21 were the debutants in the list that offers AI-driven doctor-consultation and affordable surgical access. In terms of e-learning apart from InterviewBit, the list featured upGrad at number 14.

India’s startup ecosystem, which is the third-largest in the world after the US and the UK, “continues to flourish by fulfilling employment needs across various industries in the midst of the economic slowdown,” said Adith Charlie, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn in a statement. The featured 25 startups created around 18,000 jobs in total in the past year and are likely to create more than 19,000 new jobs in the coming 12 months.

Interestingly, close to 50 per cent of the startups this year are from Bengaluru including Cure.Fit, TapChief, Bounce, and Udaan that highlights Bengaluru’s status as India’s Silicon Valley.

Udaan, Little Black Book, Dunzo, UpGrad, Nineleaps, Simpl, Meesho, Digit Insurance, Karza Technologies, StashFin, Pristyn Care, WhiteHat Jr, Bizongo, Smartworks, Stanza Living were other startups ranked from 11th till 25th.