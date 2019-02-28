Oyo manages home operations and infrastructure, Airbnb does not, says its chief growth officer

OYO Home currently operates more than 6,000 fully-managed residential accommodations in India, Dubai and Japan.

OYO earlier this month said that its hotel sales globally went up by 4.3x to .8 billion in 2018.

Popular chain of hotels and homes Oyo’s foray into homestay segment in 2016 that allowed travellers to stay at homes listed by property owners is a space that made Airbnb, present in over 1,000 cities across more than 191 countries, worth around $31 billion.

Being in the same market of homestays, this seemed that Oyo is trying to have a piece of the pie by connecting homeowners and travellers. However, Oyo’s chief growth officer Kavikrut added the other two dimensions of the homestay market that Airbnb doesn’t look at – managing everyday operations and home infrastructure.

“In fact, they are a potential partner to us since they only let hosts lists their homes and guests discover and book them. This is the first component of our business model, which is discovery and marketing platform,” Kavikrut told Financial Express Online.

Airbnb doesn’t look at day-to-day operations and guest check-in/checkout fulfilment and managing the home infrastructure. We will own all the three layers to unlock homes in the Indian market, Kavikrut added.

OYO Home currently operates more than 6,000 fully-managed residential accommodations in India, Dubai and Japan. The company expanded to Dubai in January this year and entered Japan in February through a joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corporation.

“In India, we are focused on top travel destinations including Goa, Shimla, Pondicherry, Coorg, Manali, Dehradun, Wayanad, Coorg, Udaipur and Jaipur among others. In UAE, we have 40 homes and plan to expand to 200 in the next 6 months,” said Kavikrut.

Big Picture

OYO earlier this month said that its hotel sales globally went up by 4.3x from $0.4 billion in 2017 to $1.8 billion in 2018, PTI reported.

“Globally, we have reached over 4,58,000 fully controlled leased and franchised keys (rooms) with a realised value run rate of $1.8 billion,” said its CFO Abhishek Gupta.

Realised value run rate is referred to realised value net of cancellations, discounts and forward bookings annualised on the basis of December of the respective year.

The company claimed of soon turning into the world’s largest hotel chain with the number of rooms it continues to add and the realised value run-rate, it said in a statement.

“OYO continues to add more rooms than the top 3 hotel chains combined. The global stayed room nights increase from 6 million in December 2016 to a whopping 75 million in December 2018, with the growth of 5.7x on Y-o-Y basis,” the company said.

