OYO launches multiple support services programme OPEN for partner hotels

OYO Hotels & Homes today announced the launch of a slew of services under the programme named OPEN — Open Partner Engagement Network — for asset (hotel) owners partnered with OYO. The services include support in terms of payment, finance, technology and innovation, query resolution, and regulatory along with Co-OYO app for asset owners to monitor business metrics and a microsite to engage with other asset owners. OYO currently has more than 8,700 asset owners in nearly 260 cities in India and South Asia on its platform.

OYO said that it has 6 ‘core promises’ for asset owners based on which it provide support in 6 areas. For instance, asset owners will receive 18 per cent interest on delayed payments and resolution for exceptions will be done before the due date. OYO will also provide access to easier financing options for partners, the company said in a statement.

“Today with the launch of OPEN- OYO Partner Engagement Network, we are laying the foundations of a structured way of exchanging ideas, providing support and building a relationship of trust. We are doing this in several ways but in this fast-moving world, being in touch on a real-time basis is key and therefore for the very first time in the hospitality industry, we are proud to launch the Co-OYO app which will transparently provide business metrics,” said Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes.

Among other ‘promises’, OYO also launched a central response contact number for asset owners to share their queries and expect a resolution. OYO will also provide content and design support for leveraging marketing channels, technology support and providing regulatory and compliance support for business of asset owners.

The Co-OYO app will allow asset owners to have visibility on cash flows, business performance, pricing, customer reviews and recommendations even as the microsite launched will provide success stories of asset owners, featured posts on get-togethers, new signings, anniversaries, information on helpline numbers, access to financing options and other services for engaging with fellow asset owners.

OYO, on Wednesday, had announced an integrity committee for its China business to ensure transparency and corporate governance in running day-to-day business operations.

The launch comes amid laying off more than 25 employees in China for misconduct even as over 110 employees have been issued warning.