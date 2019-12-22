Oyo Hotels to expand in Rajasthan, targets 40,000 rooms by 2020

Oyo Hotels and Homes will increase its presence in Rajasthan and is targeting to grow to 40,000 rooms by the end of the next year.

“The company currently has a network of 1,500 hotels and nearly 22,000 rooms. We are targeting to increase to grow to 40,000 rooms in Rajasthan by the end of 2020,” Oyo CEO – India and South Asia Rohit Kapoor said here.

The company launched its operations in the state in 2015 and has presence in more than 40 cities of the state.

He claimed that the company has generated 1 lakh job opportunities in the state.