OYO hires former Max Healthcare ED to lead new real estate business

Kapoor will be responsible for driving new real estate business opportunities for OYO which would include exploring new domains, categories and other strategic initiatives.

Affordable hotel chain OYO Hotels has roped in Rohit Kapoor, former executive director and board member at Max Healthcare, as the chief executive officer for new real estate business, the company said in a statement. Kapoor will be joining OYO from December 6, 2018.

“Kapoor will be able to help us set new benchmarks in the accommodations business and evaluate new opportunities in the real estate industry,” said Ritesh Agarwal – Founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes.

Kapoor will be responsible for driving new real estate business opportunities for OYO which would include exploring new domains, categories and other strategic initiatives. He will also be looking at scaling the business in India as well as across international markets through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities. Kapoor will be reporting to Agarwal, the statement said.

OYO recently forayed into long-term rentals, with the launch of OYO Living. “While we continue to grow our hospitality business, new real estate initiatives such as this will play a key role in driving the next wave of growth,” Agarwal said.

Kapoor was one of the youngest non-promoter Executive Director and Board Member on any major Max group company. He helped launch Max Healthcare multiple new businesses, including home care, rehab and physio, teleradiology, retail diagnostics, and emergency response services. Kapoor also led the acquisition of Pushpanjali Crosslay Hospital and operating rights for Saket City Hospital.

“I’m thrilled to join OYO’s mission of upgrading different forms of real estate and creating unique accommodations experiences, and partner with Ritesh in driving the next wave of growth at OYO,” said Kapoor who is also an angel investor, and a mentor to several startups founders.