OYO guests to get free insurance against accidental loss, medical emergency; check details

OYO guests will now be covered under the company’s free insurance policy where situations like baggage loss, accidental cover, hospitalization will be borne the hotel chain. The insurance cover will be valid for the entire duration of stay and will be covered under the booking amount, the Ritesh Agarwal-founded company said in a statement. Further, the offer is applicable to OYO Hotels, OYO Home, OYO Townhouse, Collection O, SilverKey, Capital O and Palette Resorts, on bookings made via OYO App, website, mobile website, direct bookings and walk-ins across cities in India. OYO has partnered with ACKO General Insurance, an Indian Insurtech company.

OYO will cover baggage losses up to Rs 10,000, protection against accidental death up to Rs 10,00,000, and accidental medical expenses up to Rs 25,000. OYO is also offering other benefits including OPD treatment, etc.

How to claim insurance

Customers can make a request for insurance by both OYO application and website and on the ACKO platform. The same can be done via accessing ‘My Bookings’ tab on the OYO platform. Further, the customer needs to select the particular stay for which the claim request is to be placed. Under the ‘Insurance’ option on the stay details page, the type of claim needs to be selected after which the claim request will be placed. For claiming reimbursement from the ACKO platform, go to the ACKO website; login with mobile number registered on OYO. The rest of the steps are the same as those done under OYO platform.

“Delivered entirely digitally, from issuance to claim, we expect this to solve key pain points in the hospitality sector,” Varun Dua, CEO & Founder at ACKO General Insurance said. The customers will be able to check the insurance policy on the booking page or by logging on to either of OYO and ACKO websites with registered mobile numbers.

The asset owners will also be benefited with the program as it will help improve customer experience and will hence lead to higher repeat rates, and increased yield, OYO said.