OYO extends corporate solution for business travellers amid reports of fundraising from Grab

Affordable hotel chain OYO today launched OYO B Direct — an extension of its existing corporate solution OYO B — for corporate travellers to book OYO’s accommodation for business purposes, the company said in a statement. OYO B is an app-based hotel booking solution for corporates in India. The development comes amid reports about OYO’s advanced stage discussions to raise $100 million from Singapore-based cab booking company Grab.

OYO B Direct is targeted at employees who would otherwise get their companies to authorise business travel and later claim reimbursements. However, in such cases, the traveller is often required to get a GST invoice for reimbursement, which sometimes can be a hassle when dealing directly with hotels, OYO said in a statement.

With OYO B Direct, an employee can register with the company’s PAN for OYO to automatically get the correct GSTIN and the billing address for every booking. “With OYO B Direct, we bring a more comprehensive set of choices to our corporate customers to create a booking as per their needs and make the business travel in India more rewarding and hassle-free,” said Anil Goel, chief technology officer, OYO Hotels & Homes.

OYO is currently offering its customers a welcome bonus of up to Rs 500 Paytm cash for the bookings made in the corporate mode in 2018. Apart from this, customers won’t be charged any cancellation fee except in cases of bulk bookings and peak times, and support from OYO premium B2B escalation desk.

OYO recently announced becoming one of the top five hotel chains in China after 12 months of operations. The company has more than 1,80,000 franchised and leased rooms and more than 4,000 hotels under various formats in China.