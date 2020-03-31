OYO, Byju’s, Zomato top startup funding in Q1 2020 even as Coronavirus drags down PE/VC deals by 36%

Out of the total investment, decline in VC deals (seed to Series F investments in up to 10-year old businesses) was relatively less steep.

The global economic disruption caused due to the Coronavirus outbreak has put a dent on the private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India as well in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020. Investors put $5.9 billion – 36 per cent lower than $9.2 billion in Q1 2019 and 37 per cent lower than $9.4 billion in Q4 2019, according to the data shared by data intelligence firm Venture Intelligence. The fall is also significant with respect to the deals made. From 249 deals in Q1 2019 and 227 deals in Q4 2019, the volume decline to 164 deals in Q1 2020.

Out of the total investment, decline in VC deals (seed to Series F investments in up to 10-year old businesses) was relatively less steep. VC investments in Q1 2020 stood at $1.74 billion — down by 22 per cent and 7.5 per cent in Q1 2019 ($2.21 billion) and Q4 2019 ($1.87 billion) respectively. The fall in volume to 126 deals was sharper at 36 per cent vis-à-vis Q1 2019 (196 deals) and 40 per cent compared to Q4 2019 (176 deals).