Over Rs 75k crore paid to MSME vendors

The government ministries, departments and central public sector enterprises have paid dues of over Rs 75,472 crore to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) vendors between June 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

A special sub-portal within SAMADHAAN portal and an online reporting system has been developed for reporting the dues and monthly payments by ministries, departments and CPSEs to the MSMEs, Chaudhary said.

SMEs have long been facing a problem of delayed realisation of their receivables, leading to liquidity constraints and a key reason for many of them turning into non-performing assets (NPAs).