Oracle Global Start-Up Ecosystem: Indian start-ups shine on Oracle platform

Pranjal Prashar

Driven by its global R&D team, enterprise software maker Oracle is aiming to catalyse the next wave of global innovation and co-development via its startup programme—Oracle Global Start-up Ecosystem. Oracle works with start-ups of all sizes, across stages, by empowering them to dream big, scale faster and venture into untapped markets. Once a start-up itself, Oracle is now applying its learnings to help start-ups as part of its strategy to tap into their global customer base of over 430,000 companies.

Sudhir Chowdhary profiles three Indian start-ups that are making waves globally by solving real business problems and upskilling people.

REPUP: Sharing positive guest experiences

RepUp took off when a leading hotel chain approached the founders, who were managing a social media site till then, to help with negative reviews that were harming the hotel’s reputation. The founders realised the hidden potential of this untapped market of reputation management. “And that’s how the idea of RepUp, a B2B online reputation management solution, came into being,” says Pranjal Prashar, CEO, RepUp.

“Building on that idea further (from what started as an online reputation management venture), the solution suite evolved into an end-to-end customer experience management platform with multiple products such as marketing cloud, hospitality experience cloud, etc,” he informs. At present, it conducts business with over 2100 hotels spread across 10 countries. In India, RepUp’s customers include seven out of top 10 premium hotel brands.

RepUp raised funding from Indian Angel Network and various other angel networks in 2015-16. The seed funding helped it with initial product development and customer acquisition. “We are currently eyeing the global market,” says Prashar.

RepUp mainly uses Oracle Cloud Database due to its flexibility, high performance, and cost-effectiveness. Through Oracle, it is able to rapidly develop applications and deploy them almost instantly. Apart from this, it also uses Oracle security products in its products, making it impenetrable to third-party infiltrations and hacking.

DISPRZ: Infusing learning into daily work

Disprz is an enterprise SaaS start-up in the learning and professional development space, says co-founder and CEO, Subramanian Viswanathan. Disprz adapts learning technologies in classrooms to the geographically dispersed (and hence the name Disprz), digitally native enterprise learners, making them more skillful, productive and impactful. With a mission to enhance the knowledge capital of the world through technology, Disprz has expanded its customer footprint, including leading brands in the Asian market across several sectors, such as Naspers (and all its portfolio companies), Mahindra, Bajaj Allianz, Motilal Oswal, Thomas Cook, Aakash Tutoring and Swiggy. “For these and many more prestigious customers across Asia, Disprz is the go-to-platform for formal learning, social learning and engagement,” says Viswanathan.

So far, Disprz has raised three rounds of funding so from angels and institutional investors like Kae Capital, IL&FS PE and Innoven Capital. The start-up’s next frontier is the US market and work with customers in the automotive dealership, retail and restaurants space. Its partnership with Oracle is expected to play a significant role in venturing into new markets. Disprz was part of the Oracle Global Startup Ecosystem programme and integrates with Oracle HCM and Oracle Cloud, making it an ideal learning platform for enterprises that run on the Oracle Fusion platform.

TEKNOSPIRE: Helping the unbanked

Vishal Gupta, CEO, Teknospire, recalls the initial years: “We wanted to build a platform that helps the unbanked, the need for a lean banking platform, merchant banking or agent banking and to solve daily household problems as a technology provider. We also wanted to create solutions that could enable microfinance automation, micropayment digitisation, mobile banking, digital wallets and health tech.

Teknospire’s flagship product FinX – bank in a box, overturns the multivendor ecosystem assisting banks to offer digital solutions to their customers. Being a cloud-ready, open API enabled platform, the deployment is hassle-free and brings independence from human/infra and other resources. Recent key customers include Manndeshi Bank, Mhaswad, Maharashtra that uses FinX for loans disbursements/premium collections via the agent network; MaKash, Manappuram Finance, NBFC, Valappad, Kerala, offering mobile wallet via FinX suite.

The founders have invested around $1 million. “We are keen to scale and hit revenue of $3-5 million annual run rate in the coming months,” he informs.

Teknospire uses the Oracle cloud infrastructure. “Some of our production paying customers are on Oracle cloud. We are testing some of the applications including BI and also Oracle Linux. We are mostly using open source technologies backed up by powerful communities of developers that offers security and help us in limiting our expenses on technology,” says Gupta.