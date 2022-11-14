OpenTurf: Tech designed for scale and business growth

Organisations across industries today are contending with challenges related to the execution of their new projects in a time-bound manner. This is specifically true when it comes to overcoming technology challenges in areas of technology architecture, custom-automation and enterprise-grade software development and execution. The issues related to scalability, flexibility, reliability, maintainability and agil deliveries are among the critical issues faced by the industry and achieving these at reasonable costs further adds to the complexity of the problem.

OpenTurf with its unique virtual technology office (VTO), need-based scale-up and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models is emerging as credible answers to all these challenges. Not only the services offered by the startup are highly effective but these technology solutions are completely scalable and can be altered to accommodate ever-expanding opportunities in their respective business environments.

“We have successfully established the VTO approach in the past three years and have implemented the BOT model of doing business. We have helped clients to transform their conventional business practices to integrating technology stacks,” said Kaustubh Kashyap, chief growth officer, OpenTurf. “Put simply, it means while you focus on your business, leave the execution to us,” he remarked.

“Aligned with our core competencies, we focus on building SaaS platforms for companies operating in the domains such as financial technology, education industry, healthcare sector, retail markets and consumer marketing among others,” Kashyap emphasised. “OpenTurf offers both cloud native and cloud agnostic solutions that coupled with our performance engineering services help our clients to scale without necessitating any comprehensive change in the base stack, helping them reach new heights of success.”

OpenTurf has offices in both India and the UAE. According to Kashyap, the primary motivation behind OpenTurf is to help organisations make a transformative change in their functional and operational capabilities. The startup specifically holds distinctive competence when it comes to providing highly scalable, low-cost software solutions to its clients. Some of its clients include DishTV, Zeta, Yabx, Nearex, Comviva, Digitalworkers among others.

“We are a self-funded, 70-people, profitable venture and growing rapidly,” said Kashyap. The startup co-creates the solutions with its clients and with more than 90% repeat business, it is proving instrumental in changing the fortunes of many of its clients through innovative and agile technology solutions.

“On the SaaS-based approach, we have shipped conversational AI platforms; automated processes using ML algos for document extractions, computer vision and transcription services; and school management; and delivered a complete micro-lending platform, revealed Kashyap.

In the next one year, OpenTurf is planning to invest in building digital bridges—pre-built automation modules that are industry agnostic.

HELPING OUT

OpenTurf is a self-funded, 70-people strong, profitable venture

Has offices in India and the United Arab Emirates

Develops scalable, low-cost software solutions with 90% repeat business

Domain expertise in SaaS, e-commerce

Key customers—DishTV, Zeta, Yabx and Nearex