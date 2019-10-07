Online festive sales: Snapdeal records 52% sales growth; non metros buy most

Nine out of ten orders received by Snapdeal came from non-metros like Western cities including Satara, Anand, Bharuch and Pali.

Homegrown e-tailer Snapdeal has recorded over 52% sales growth in the online Diwali sales as shoppers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities grew. As major e-commerce platforms have now wrapped up their festive sales, Snapdeal also concluded its first Diwali festivities and has witnessed a boom in sales volume compared to last year’s numbers. Snapdeal also saw a jump in first-time users on the platform, which saw over 100% growth from the last Diwali season, the company announced in a statement.

Small cities are new growth drivers

Nine out of ten orders received by Snapdeal came from non-metros like Western cities including Satara, Anand, Bharuch and Pali; Northern cities including Malerkotla, Roorkee, Jhansi and Haridwar; Eastern cities including Hazaribagh, Raniganj and Paradip; and Southern cities including Khammam, Hassan, Miryalaguda and Bhimavaram, showing that the increase in volumes from tier 2 and tier 3 cities was a pan-India trend.

In this year’s Diwali sales, the company also identified cities like Nagpur, Surat, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Panaji, Jamshedpur, Shimla & Guwahati where orders increased at least four-fold over the previous year. This has made these cities the e-commerce hotspots of the country. Snapdeal attributed the growth to its strategy of value-pricing of merchandise.

Not phones, Snapdeal sold this Jaipur item the most

While mobile phones have been the dominant category for e-commerce companies in Diwali sales, Snapdeal’s sales were driven by everyday apparel such as t-shirts and shorts. Personal care items such as grooming products for men were also amongst the most sold products. In the home category, multi-function kitchen gadgets, kitchen storage, towels and home linen were the best-sellers. “Bedsheets from Jaipur were the single largest selling items that received orders from over 180 cities,” Snapdeal said.

Meanwhile, rivals Amazon and Flipkart also said that they witnessed record growth in the initial days of their festive sales. While Amazon attributed its stellar run to a wide selection, the convenience of ordering and affordability, Flipkart said that engagement via video content helped the company.