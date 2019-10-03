Online festive sales cross $1.8 billion; Amazon says premium mobiles sell the most this time

Sales are being led by smaller cities as most of the buyers belong to tier 2 and tier 3 regions.

The ongoing festive season sales on e-commerce platforms have crossed $1.8 billion in value, and the mobile phones remain the most selling category. 2019’s festival sales, which are touted to be bigger than ever, have been live for several days now and according to RedSeer consulting firm, apart from electronics, value growth is also being driven by fashion and furniture. Further, sales are being led by smaller cities as most of the buyers belong to tier 2 and tier 3 regions. “Looking at the trends and results from the first 3 days of its 8-day “Snap-Diwali” Sale, Snapdeal shared that nearly 92% of the orders received so far are from non-metro locations,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

What’s selling?

While electronics and fashion both are best selling categories for e-commerce players, consumers have preferred sites for each category. For example, consumers were inclined towards purchasing fashion items from Flipkart due to heavy discounts and electronic items from Amazon due to lower price and faster delivery on Prime, according to RedSeer data.

Among many popular items, Snapdeal has seen growth in sales of athletic wear like track pants, gyming equipment like weights, dumbbells, skipping ropes, and soft luggage including gym bags and backpacks. The company also said that items like multi-function kitchen tools and electronics such as power banks and wireless earphones are also witnessing heavy sales.

Further, there has also been a surge in gift cards purchasing amid metro users with a whopping 300% hike in this particular category.

Meanwhile, going by the pace that the e-commerce sales are going, the sector will meet 80-100% of the forecasted sales of $3.7 billion, RedSeer said. Previously, Amazon said that it witnessed the biggest ever opening for the platform and sold premium smartphones worth Rs 750 crore in less than two days of its sale going live. Amazon also saw single-largest day of its paid subscription program Prime membership sign-ups. About 66% of these came from tier 2 and 3 towns.