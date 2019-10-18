Online Diwali shopping: Snapdeal records 50% growth as small city buyers fuel sales

The e-tailer said that a whopping 90% of its orders were placed by shoppers in non-metro and tier 2, tier 3 cities like Nagpur, Surat.

Homegrown e-commerce platform Snapdeal has recorded a 50% jump in sales as buyers from non-metro sales fuelled volume numbers. Concluding the first two legs of its Diwali festive sales, Snapdeal said it is “confident of the momentum continuing in the third and final Snap-Diwali sale”. The e-tailer also said that a whopping 90% of its orders were placed by shoppers in non-metro and tier 2, tier 3 cities like Nagpur, Surat, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Panaji, Shimla, Guwahati, Roorkee, etc. The company has already kick-started the next round and will conclude it on 20 October.

The e-tailer also highlighted a rising trend amid buyers from metro hubs like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata who are using the e-commerce channel to send Diwali gifts to smaller cities. “These gifts were sent to small towns like Khalgaon & Sangrampur in Bihar, Tato in Odisha, Rampur in Himachal Pradesh etc,” Snapdeal said. The company also said that the trend, which started last year, has only been gaining momentum.

What’ selling on Snapdeal?

While mobile phones has been the reigning category in terms of sales numbers, Snapdeal said that clothing items, home use products like Steel utensil sets, and other daily use items like duffel bags, mini bluetooth speakers, etc witnessed the most number of sales. “Home, kitchen and fashion categories were key drivers of repeat purchases,” Snapdeal said.

Previously, a report from RedSeer consulting said that despite economic slowdown in the country, various e-tailers including Amazon and Flipkart clocked in Rs 19,000 crore value sales in the earlier six-day long festivities which started on 29 September. While the company said that Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal founded firm Flipkart led the e-commerce platforms in terms of GMV, US-headquartered Amazon said that its India branch was number one during the sales. “Amazon led with the highest share of transacting customers at 51%, order share of 42% and value share of 45% across all marketplaces in India,” company spokesperson said citing Nielsen E-Analytics data, days after it concluded the festive sales.