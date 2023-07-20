ONDC announces launch of ONDC Academy for sellers, other network participants to grow online

Technology for MSMEs: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the open e-commerce network by the government has officially launched its ONDC Academy to offer e-learning series for all participants live on the open network and with the assessment and certification powered by NSE Academy Limited. NSE Academy is a subsidiary of NSE Investments set up in March 2016 to boost financial literacy as a critical life skill and offer training and certifications in banking, insurance and financial markets.

Announcing the launch on Twitter on Wednesday, ONDC said it aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions, minimise operational setbacks, and maximise efficiency while facilitating e-commerce on the open network through the academy.

The first course of the ONDC Academy Seller Network Participant Excellence is already live. “Live seller network participants can now take the official assessment and certification at https://ondc.academy. The learning material is free for everyone to access on the ONDC Academy’s YouTube Channel,” it said.

The Seller Network Participant course is designed to help sellers on the network learn best practices across different operational activities required for running a successful online business on the network. The course covers guidance and best practices across various aspects of the seller onboarding process, convincing sellers to sell online and through ONDC, along with various aspects of online business operations such as cataloguing, order management, seller management, and packaging.

There are multiple modules viz., introduction to digital commerce, onboarding sellers, catalogue creation, order management system, packaging etc., and each module has relevant chapters to explain the subject.

ONDC growth gains significance for sellers as digital adoption becomes mainstream to run and grow business. In fact, “less than 10 lakh MSMEs transacting digitally out of almost 10 crore MSMEs in the country and less than 1 per cent of people buying products from MSMEs digitally talks about the vast opportunity existing in the business-to-business (B2B) space,” Vibhor Jain, COO at ONDC had said last month.

ONDC is present in more than 240 cities with a “couple of hundred transactions happening in at least 20-25 cities every day. Among categories, grocery and food does around 15,000 transactions daily while mobility has also picked up really fast with 35,000-40,000 rides a day in Bengaluru and Kochi,” T Koshy, CEO, ONDC had said during the launch of its B2B commerce in June.

