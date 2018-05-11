Ola’s ‘My Ride. My Cause’ initiative: What it’s all about

Funds mobilised will also help in crucial diagnosis and cancer treatment. (Image: Financial Express)

With an aim to enable crowdsourcing of funds in support of various social causes and relief operations, homegrown cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday announced ‘My Ride. My Cause’ initiative. The initiative allows Ola customers to donate a minimum of Rs 1, thereby helping crowdsource funds and utilising them to support cancer care. Ola has partnered with Tata Trusts’ Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF) for the same.

The contributions by Tata customers will be used to make cancer care affordable and available in the rural and remote areas of the country.

Funds mobilised will also help in crucial diagnosis and cancer treatment which can prevent loss of life. Every time an Ola customer takes cab, Rs 1 will be donated to Tata Trusts’ Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF) for cancer care.

The foundation works towards making cancer care affordable & available in rural and remote areas. A customer can also claim an 80G certificate for tax exemption on your donations. The total amount can be tracked by the customers of contributions made at any time and can also claim tax exemption with an 80G certificate for the contributions made.