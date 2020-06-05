Ola tries to assuage customer fears of public spaces; pledges Rs 500 crore to make your rides safer

Homegrown ride hailing application Ola has pledged Rs 500 crore over the next year as companies across the world look to make mobility a safe option in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While consumers may find themselves increasingly skeptical of public spaces as coronavirus has raised concerns about hygiene and safety, companies are now also taking precautions to avert such scenarios. Homegrown ride hailing application Ola has pledged Rs 500 crore over the next year as companies across the world look to make mobility a safe option in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “Unveiling its new initiative ‘Ride Safe India’, Ola is reaffirming its long-term focus to providing driver-partners and citizens a safe and reliable mobility experience, as India continues its fight against the pandemic, post the lockdown,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Under ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative, Ola is taking a slew of measures such as enhancing cleanliness and hygiene protocols, a host of technology advancements including a newly designed COVID-ready app, hygiene and safety benchmark for vehicles and an industry-wide collective mission. Under the initiative, Ola looks to bring all its vehicles under enhanced safety including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. The company has also set up fumigation centers across India as an enhanced safety measure, the company said. The government has recently allowed cab services which were earlier put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic. Ola too has resumed its services across the country and is now running in over 200 cities.

Ride hailing services across the globe have witnessed their revenues dry up during coronavirus and they now look at revving demand as countries now start opening economies in phased manners. “Mobility is at the core of economic and social progress and the country at this time needs substantive action and sustained innovation to be able to revive from the effects of the pandemic,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola said.

While operations have resumed for ride hailing apps, a recent survey said that many customers are now willing to buy their own vehicles instead of using public transport. “At least 40% of purchase intenders said they are more likely to buy a new or a used car, after the coronavirus crisis and 31% purchase intenders will have no change in purchase intention and are likely to purchase the same as before,” Ipsos said in a survey recently.