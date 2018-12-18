Ola to invest $100 million in Indian scooter sharing startup Vogo

By: | Updated: December 18, 2018 1:33 PM

Vogo is a point-to-point dockless scooter-sharing company, present in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and has served over one lakh users.

Ola has also invested in Vogo as part of the latter’s series A fundraising that saw participation from Matrix Partners India and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Ride hailing platform Ola Tuesday said it is investing USD 100 million in Vogo, a scooter-sharing platform. “Ola will boost Vogo’s supply by investing in 1,00,000 scooters on the Vogo platform, worth USD 100 million. This infusion will give Vogo a strategic supply advantage without having to incur significant capital expenditure,” Ola said in a statement. Additionally, Vogo’s offerings will also be available for Ola’s over 150 million customers, directly from the Ola app soon, it added.

Ola has also invested in Vogo as part of the latter’s series A fundraising that saw participation from Matrix Partners India and Stellaris Venture Partners. Vogo is a point-to-point dockless scooter-sharing company, present in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and has served over one lakh users. “Our investment in Vogo will help build a smart multi-modal network for first-last mile connectivity in the country,” Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Vogo founder and CEO Anand Ayyadurai said the company has seen rapid growth in the last 5 months, growing over 10X in scale. “We are thrilled to have Ola join us on this journey and help turbocharge our growth by providing us access to strategic and capital efficient supply as well as access to millions of customers on its platform in the time to come,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Ola to invest $100 million in Indian scooter sharing startup Vogo
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition